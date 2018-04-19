Latest
livewire

Giuliani Joins Trump Legal Team

By | April 19, 2018 5:08 pm
John Taggart/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Former New York City mayor and close Trump confidant Rudy Giuliani has joined President Donald Trump’s legal team, Giuliani told the Washington Post Thursday.

“I’m doing it because I hope we can negotiate an end to this for the good of the country and because I have high regard for the president and for Bob Mueller,” Giuliani told the Post.

Trump’s friend had few details to offer the paper.

It’s “too early” to say whether Trump will sit for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller, Giuliani told the Post. He also said he was “not involved” in determining whether or not Trump should fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees Mueller’s probe.

“My advice on Mueller has been this: He should be allowed to do his job, he’s entitled to do his job,” Giuliani said.

The Post said that Giuliani claimed to have been in talks with Trump “for weeks” about joining the team, and that he would take a leave from his firm Greenberg Traurig to advise Trump.

This post has been updated.

