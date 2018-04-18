Trump Now Considering Refusing Mueller Interview After Cohen Raid

Though President Donald Trump previously said he was willing to sit down with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team for an interview, the FBI raid on Michael Cohen has the President reconsidering the move, the Washington Post reported Tuesday night.

Trump is now leaning against an interview with Mueller’s team, but he and his legal team have yet to make a final decision, according to the Washington Post. NBC News reported last week that following the Cohen raid, both Mueller’s team and Trump’s legal team were operating under the assumption that the interview would not take place.

The President has also ramped up efforts to add attorneys to his outside legal team, according to the Washington Post. In the Russia probe, Trump is currently only represented by White House lawyer Ty Cobb and personal attorney Jay Sekulow. Since John Dowd resigned from Trump’s outside legal team, Trump has struggled to find a new attorney to help represent him.

Trump’s legal team has reached out to Robert Bonner, a former federal judge and staffer to President George W. Bush, about representing Trump, the Washington Post reported. The President has even reached out to candidates himself, per the Post.

