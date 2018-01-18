Trump Lawyer Says Team In Talks With Mueller On Interview With POTUS

Ty Cobb, a White House attorney representing President Donald Trump in matters related to the Russia probe, told CBS News this week that Trump’s legal team is engaged in “active discussions” with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team about a potential interview with the President.

Cobb told CBS that Mueller has yet to formally request an interview with Trump, but he added that it seems likely the special counsel will request one. He made the comments in an interview for CBS correspondent Major Garrett’s podcast “The Takeout,” set to publish in full on Friday.

His comments confirm reports from last week that Trump’s legal team had discussed a potential interview with Mueller. The President’s lawyers are also reportedly discussing strategies for avoiding a sit-down interview with Trump or limiting the interview in some way.

Cobb told CBS that Trump is “very eager” to speak with Mueller and offer “whatever responses are required in connection with wrapping up this investigation.”

He predicted that the special counsel probe should wrap up in four to six weeks, however, that estimate may be optimistic. In November, Cobb said that the probe should end by late 2017 or early 2018. However, he had to adjust his projected timeline this week, as the special counsel team is still conducting interviews.

Cobb also addressed former White House adviser Steve Bannon’s comment in the book “Fire and Fury” that the Trump Tower meeting between campaign officials and a Kremlin-linked lawyer was “treasonous.”

“I don’t think you should take anything from the Michael Wolff book seriously,” Cobb told CBS News.