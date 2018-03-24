WSJ: Trump Weighs ‘Publicly’ Fighting Stormy Daniels, Ex-Model’s Allegations

President Donald Trump is reportedly mulling over whether to maintain his silence on his alleged pre-presidency affairs with porn actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, according to a Wall Street Journal report Friday.

WSJ reports that Trump, who has previously denied the allegations, privately discussed with his advisers about the possibility of “publicly” fighting the allegations “on Twitter or elsewhere.”

Both Daniels and McDougal have sued to end nondisclosure agreements preventing them from speaking freely about their encounters with Trump prior to his presidency.

Trump’s advisers reportedly assured him that “there is no sign the allegations are hurting him with voters” and that fighting back publicly “would look inappropriate for the President to engage in a public spat with.”

Despite Trump’s silence on the allegations, his advisers told WSJ that he watches the extensive cable news coverage on Daniels and McDougal “closely.”