Latest
3 hours ago
PA Emerges As Beacon Of Hope For Dems’ Quest To Gain House Control
OXON HILL, MD, UNITED STATES - 2018/02/22: John Bolton, Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) sponsored by the American Conservative Union held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
3 hours ago
Report: Bolton Set To ‘Clean House’ At NSC, Ousting Dozens Of WH Officials
4 hours ago
March For Our Lives Draws In Thousands In Fight For Gun Control
livewire

WSJ: Trump Weighs ‘Publicly’ Fighting Stormy Daniels, Ex-Model’s Allegations

By | March 24, 2018 3:03 pm
The Twitter app is seen with an image of US president Donald Trump in the background in this photo illustration on December 4, 2017. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

President Donald Trump is reportedly mulling over whether to maintain his silence on his alleged pre-presidency affairs with porn actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, according to a Wall Street Journal report Friday.

WSJ reports that Trump, who has previously denied the allegations, privately discussed with his advisers about the possibility of “publicly” fighting the allegations “on Twitter or elsewhere.”

Both Daniels and McDougal have sued to end nondisclosure agreements preventing them from speaking freely about their encounters with Trump prior to his presidency.

Trump’s advisers reportedly assured him that “there is no sign the allegations are hurting him with voters” and that fighting back publicly “would look inappropriate for the President to engage in a public spat with.”

Despite Trump’s silence on the allegations, his advisers told WSJ that he watches the extensive cable news coverage on Daniels and McDougal “closely.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments