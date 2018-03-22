Latest
CBS Confirms Stormy Daniels Interview Will Air Sunday On ’60 Minutes’

By | March 22, 2018 6:59 am
at the 2012 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino January 20, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images North America

The “60 Minutes” interview with Stephanie Clifford, the porn actress who uses the name Stormy Daniels, will air Sunday evening, CBS News confirmed on Wednesday.

Anderson Cooper taped an interview with Clifford earlier in March, but CBS News has delayed airing the interview. The network’s president of news said that more work needed to be done on the story before it aired.

Clifford sued Trump over a nondisclosure agreement she signed barring her from discussing her alleged sexual relationship with Trump. Clifford claims that Trump never signed the agreement, rendering it invalid and allowing her to speak freely about her relationship with Trump that allegedly began in 2006. Lawyers for President Donald Trump reportedly considered taking legal action to prevent CBS from airing the interview with Clifford.

In the “60 Minutes” interview, Clifford will discuss her relationship with Trump, and the segment will also touch on “the potential legal and political ramifications” of Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s $130,000 payment to Clifford, according to CBS News.

