Karen McDougal Details Relationship With Trump In CNN Interview (VIDEO)

In an interview that aired on CNN Thursday night, former Playboy model Karen McDougal offered a detailed account of her alleged relationship with President Donald Trump.

McDougal, who is now suing the media group that purchased her life rights in order to suppress the story of her encounters with Trump, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that her only regret about her time with Trump was that he was married.

McDougal said she felt “terrible” about what she did and apologized to Melania Trump, who was married to Trump at the time of the alleged relationship.

She also said she was “disgusted” when she saw the “Access Hollywood” tape of Trump bragging about groping women. She said that Trump was always respectful toward her.

McDougal told Cooper that she voted for Trump in 2016 and that her intention in signing the contract with American Media, Inc. was to keep her story under wraps while furthering her career. However, she said that AMI has not given her as much space in its publications as she was promised, and she feels misled by the deal.

The former model also shared the story of her first intimate encounter with Trump. She told CNN that he tried to pay her.

“After we had been intimate, he tried to pay me,” she said. “I don’t even know how to describe the look on my face, it must have been so sad, because I never have been offered money like that before.”

She told Trump that she’s “not that kind of girl,” and said that when she left, she started crying.

“It really hurt me, but I went back,” she said. “I was crying in the backseat of the car like I said, I got home and I was crying a lot. I felt terrible about myself.”

Watch the interview via CNN: