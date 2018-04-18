Trump Says He Didn’t Fire Comey Over Russia Probe, Contradicting Past Claim

President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning claimed that he did not fire James Comey as FBI director over his handling of the Russia investigation, even though the President admitted as much last year.

Slippery James Comey, the worst FBI Director in history, was not fired because of the phony Russia investigation where, by the way, there was NO COLLUSION (except by the Dems)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Trump’s tweet contradicts comments he made to NBC’s Lester Holt in May of last year. The President said he was thinking about the Russia investigation when he decided to fire Comey and said he would have fired the FBI director regardless of any recommendation from the Justice Department.

“And in fact, when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won,” Trump told NBC at the time. “This was an excuse for having lost an election.”

Trump’s rage for Comey has been renewed recently with the publication of the former FBI director’s book and subsequent media interviews. The President fired off several angry tweets directed at Comey over the weekend, going so far as to suggest that Comey should be in jail.