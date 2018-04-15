Latest
livewire

In Tweets, Trump Fixates On James Comey, Mentions Syria Strikes And Cohen

By | April 15, 2018 10:11 am
on April 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America

In several tweets Sunday morning, President Donald Trump mentioned the recent military strikes he ordered in Syria — and obsessed over former FBI Director James Comey.

Some of these points are misleading, if well-worn by the President. For example, Trump has said before that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe “got $700,000 from H[illary Clinton]” for his wife Dr. Jill McCabe’s campaign for the Virginia state senate. In reality, that money came from the Virginia Democratic Party and a political action committee associated with then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

And James Comey said in a soon-to-air interview that his assumption that Hillary Clinton would win the presidency affected his behavior before the election, but in a manner that helped Trump. Comey decided to release a letter, days before the presidential election, that the FBI was re-opening its probe of Clinton’s email server. That helped Trump and hurt Clinton, not the other way around.

“I don’t remember consciously thinking about that, but it must have been because I was operating in a world where Hillary Clinton was going to beat Donald Trump, and so I’m sure that it was a factor,” Comey told George Stephanopoulos in an interview set to air Sunday ahead of the release of his new book. 

After the former FBI director told the Senate Intelligence Committee under oath last year that Trump asked for his loyalty, Trump responded by saying he would be willing to refute that claim under oath. Since then, despite his tweet Sunday, he’s appeared less likely to fulfill that promise.

