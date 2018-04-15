In Tweets, Trump Fixates On James Comey, Mentions Syria Strikes And Cohen

In several tweets Sunday morning, President Donald Trump mentioned the recent military strikes he ordered in Syria — and obsessed over former FBI Director James Comey.

Unbelievably, James Comey states that Polls, where Crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton Email probe. In other words, he was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slimeball! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

The big questions in Comey’s badly reviewed book aren’t answered like, how come he gave up Classified Information (jail), why did he lie to Congress (jail), why did the DNC refuse to give Server to the FBI (why didn’t they TAKE it), why the phony memos, McCabe’s $700,000 & more? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

Comey throws AG Lynch “under the bus!” Why can’t we all find out what happened on the tarmac in the back of the plane with Wild Bill and Lynch? Was she promised a Supreme Court seat, or AG, in order to lay off Hillary. No golf and grandkids talk (give us all a break)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

The Syrian raid was so perfectly carried out, with such precision, that the only way the Fake News Media could demean was by my use of the term “Mission Accomplished.” I knew they would seize on this but felt it is such a great Military term, it should be brought back. Use often! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

I never asked Comey for Personal Loyalty. I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies. His “memos” are self serving and FAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

Attorney Client privilege is now a thing of the past. I have many (too many!) lawyers and they are probably wondering when their offices, and even homes, are going to be raided with everything, including their phones and computers, taken. All lawyers are deflated and concerned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

Slippery James Comey, a man who always ends up badly and out of whack (he is not smart!), will go down as the WORST FBI Director in history, by far! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

Some of these points are misleading, if well-worn by the President. For example, Trump has said before that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe “got $700,000 from H[illary Clinton]” for his wife Dr. Jill McCabe’s campaign for the Virginia state senate. In reality, that money came from the Virginia Democratic Party and a political action committee associated with then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

And James Comey said in a soon-to-air interview that his assumption that Hillary Clinton would win the presidency affected his behavior before the election, but in a manner that helped Trump. Comey decided to release a letter, days before the presidential election, that the FBI was re-opening its probe of Clinton’s email server. That helped Trump and hurt Clinton, not the other way around.

“I don’t remember consciously thinking about that, but it must have been because I was operating in a world where Hillary Clinton was going to beat Donald Trump, and so I’m sure that it was a factor,” Comey told George Stephanopoulos in an interview set to air Sunday ahead of the release of his new book.

After the former FBI director told the Senate Intelligence Committee under oath last year that Trump asked for his loyalty, Trump responded by saying he would be willing to refute that claim under oath. Since then, despite his tweet Sunday, he’s appeared less likely to fulfill that promise.