Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 10: President Donald Trump (L) greets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he arrives at the White House on February 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. The two will hold a bilateral meeting and press conference today at the White House. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
5 mins ago
In Mar-A-Lago, Trump Tells Abe He’d Consider Exempting Japan From Tariffs
16 mins ago
IRS Gives Taxpayers Extra Day To File After Website Issues
21 mins ago
In Phone Call, Kudlow Apologizes To Haley For Suggesting She Was Confused
livewire

Trump Claims Sketch Released By Stormy Daniels Is ‘Nonexistent Man’

By | April 18, 2018 7:08 am
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 3: (AFP-OUT) President Donald Trump speaks during a luncheon with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on April 3, 2018 at The White House in Washington, DC. The President answered questions from the media about illegal immigration from Mexico and relations with Russia. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)
Pool/Getty Images North America

Up early Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump appeared angry about Stormy Daniels’ decision to release a forensic sketch of a man she says threatened her in 2011 to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump.

In a tweet published shortly after 6 a.m. ET, Trump said that the sketch depicted a “nonexistent man” and declared that the released of the sketch was a “con job.” Trump retweeted a tweet suggesting that the man in the sketch is Daniels’ ex-boyfriend Glendon Crain based on a photo.

Shortly after Trump tweeted that Daniels was attempting to pull off a “con job,” her lawyer, Michael Avenatti fired off several tweets hitting back at Trump. Avenatti argued that the real “con job” was orchestrated by Trump and his longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen, who is under federal criminal investigation. He also mocked Trump for constantly weighing in on the matter and suggested Trump’s tweets could create problems for him.

Daniels told CBS’ “60 Minutes” last month that she was approached by a man who threatened her to stay quiet about her affair with Trump back in 2011 after she gave an interview on her encounter with Trump. Daniels revealed a composite sketch of the man who allegedly threatened her, offering a reward for anyone who could help identify him.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #9: Why Did Donald Trump Get in So Deep With Michael Cohen? We Explain
More Livewire
View All
Comments