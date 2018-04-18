Trump Claims Sketch Released By Stormy Daniels Is ‘Nonexistent Man’

Up early Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump appeared angry about Stormy Daniels’ decision to release a forensic sketch of a man she says threatened her in 2011 to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump.

In a tweet published shortly after 6 a.m. ET, Trump said that the sketch depicted a “nonexistent man” and declared that the released of the sketch was a “con job.” Trump retweeted a tweet suggesting that the man in the sketch is Daniels’ ex-boyfriend Glendon Crain based on a photo.

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Shortly after Trump tweeted that Daniels was attempting to pull off a “con job,” her lawyer, Michael Avenatti fired off several tweets hitting back at Trump. Avenatti argued that the real “con job” was orchestrated by Trump and his longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen, who is under federal criminal investigation. He also mocked Trump for constantly weighing in on the matter and suggested Trump’s tweets could create problems for him.

FBI search warrants uncovering EXISTING documents and recordings showing con job after con job pulled on REAL people and very REAL American citizens (who didn’t know it). Welcome to the playing field. #whereyoubeen #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 18, 2018

In my experience, there is nothing better in litigation than having a completely unhinged, undisciplined opponent who is prone to shooting himself in the foot. Always leads to BIGLY problems…like new claims (i.e. defamation). LOL. #xmas #hanukkah #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 18, 2018

Daniels told CBS’ “60 Minutes” last month that she was approached by a man who threatened her to stay quiet about her affair with Trump back in 2011 after she gave an interview on her encounter with Trump. Daniels revealed a composite sketch of the man who allegedly threatened her, offering a reward for anyone who could help identify him.