livewire

Stormy Daniels Reveals Sketch Of Man Who She Says Threatened Her In 2011

By | April 17, 2018 11:39 am

Stormy Daniels and her lawyer Michael Avenatti on Tuesday released a sketch of the man that Daniels claims threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011.

The sketch, drawn by well-known forensic artist Lois Gibson, was released on ABC’s “The View.”

Avenatti and Daniels are offering a reward for anyone who can help identify the man who allegedly issued the threat.

Daniels told CBS’ “60 Minutes” last month that shortly after she gave an interview about her alleged encounter with then-businessman Donald Trump in 2011, a man threatened her to stay quiet about the affair in a Las Vegas parking lot. She revisited the threat on “The View” on Tuesday, and she said she did not go to the police about the threat at the time because she was scared. She also said that she had not told her husband at the time about her alleged affair, which made her apprehensive to talk about the threat she received.

“I was embarrassed to say something,” she said.

