Latest
on November 18, 2015 in New York City.
29 mins ago
Vance Stops Accepting Attys Funds After Furor Over Dropping Trump Kids Probe
Rep. Jerry Nadler speaks with Reps Cedric Richmond, CBC and Judiciary Deomocrats by his side, as they introduced a resolution to censure President Donald Trump for what they called racist comments on Haiti, African Countries and El Salvador, on Capitol Hill, on Thursday, January 18, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
51 mins ago
Dem Rep. Wants Nunes’ Memo Given To DOJ, Calls It ’Profoundly Misleading’
1 hour ago
Uganda Prez: Despite Sh*thole Remark, ‘I Love Trump’ Because He’s ‘Frank’
livewire

Trump Says He Is ‘Not At All Concerned’ That Sessions Sat For Mueller Interview

By | January 23, 2018 2:14 pm
on January 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is “not at all concerned” that Attorney General Jeff Sessions sat for an interview last week as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“Are you concerned at all about what the attorney general told the special counsel?” a reporter asked Trump during a photo opportunity at the White House.

“No. I’m not at all concerned. Not at all,” Trump replied.

“Did you talk to him about it?” a reporter pressed.

“No, I didn’t, but I’m not at all concerned,” Trump said. “Thank you all very much.”

The New York Times first reported on Tuesday that the interview took place last week and lasted for several hours. Sessions in March 2017 recused himself from the federal investigation into Russian meddling, which led to Mueller’s appointment to take over the probe.

More Russia probe Coverage
View All