Trump Says He Is ‘Not At All Concerned’ That Sessions Sat For Mueller Interview

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is “not at all concerned” that Attorney General Jeff Sessions sat for an interview last week as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“Are you concerned at all about what the attorney general told the special counsel?” a reporter asked Trump during a photo opportunity at the White House.

“No. I’m not at all concerned. Not at all,” Trump replied.

“Did you talk to him about it?” a reporter pressed.

“No, I didn’t, but I’m not at all concerned,” Trump said. “Thank you all very much.”

The New York Times first reported on Tuesday that the interview took place last week and lasted for several hours. Sessions in March 2017 recused himself from the federal investigation into Russian meddling, which led to Mueller’s appointment to take over the probe.