Latest
DOWNTOWN, ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES - 2015/11/14: CNN World Headquarters. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)
17 mins ago
19-Year-Old Arrested For Alleged Threats To Gun Down CNN Employees
31 mins ago
Governor: 1 Dead, Many Injured In Shooting At Kentucky High School
39 mins ago
State Dept: Americans Killed, Injured In Taliban’s 13-Hour Siege Of Kabul Hotel
livewire

NYT: Mueller Questioned Jeff Sessions For Hours Last Week

By | January 23, 2018 9:59 am
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions holds a news conference at the Department of Justice December 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions called the question-and-answer session with reporters to highlight his department's fight to reduce violent crime.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

Special Counsel Robert Mueller questioned Attorney General Jeff Sessions for several hours last week, making Sessions the first known member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet to be interviewed in Mueller’s Russia probe, The New York Times first reported Tuesday.

A Department of Justice spokesperson confirmed the interview took place in response to the Times’ questions about the probe. Sessions’s attorney Chuck Cooper attended the interview with him, according to the Times.

NBC, ABC and CNN have all confirmed that the interview took place. The White House told CNN that it was cooperating with Mueller’s probe.

In March, Sessions recused himself from the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and that’s also looking at whether Trump or his campaign officials colluded with the foreign power to win the election. Former FBI Director Mueller was then appointed to take over the probe.

More Livewire
View All