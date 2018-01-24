Trump: I’m Willing To Talk To Mueller Under Oath And ‘Looking Forward’ To It

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is “looking forward” to speaking under oath to Robert Mueller, the special counsel leading the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“I would love to do that and I’d like to do it as soon as possible,” Trump told reporters. “There’s been no collusion whatsoever, no obstruction whatsoever, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Asked when the interview would take place, he added, “I guess they’re talking about two or three weeks. But I would love to do it. You know, again, I have to say, subject to my lawyers and all of that, but I would love to do it.”

Trump said that he “would do it under oath.”

Trump has referred to the investigation as a “witch hunt” and questioned the credibility of investigators. Earlier in January, Trump said it was “unlikely” that he “would even have an interview” with Mueller.

“We’ll see what happens. Certainly I’ll see what happens,” he said. “But when they have no collusion and nobody has found any collusion, at any level, it seems unlikely that you would even have an interview.”

Last week, Ty Cobb, a White House attorney representing Trump in matters related to the Russia investigation, said that Trump’s legal team is engaged in “active discussions” with Mueller’s team about the possibility of an interview.

This post has been updated.