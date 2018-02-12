Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: The south facade of the White House, including the Truman Balcony, October 3, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brooks Kraft/ Getty Images)
6 mins ago
White House Expresses Sympathy For Those Killed In Russia Plan Crash
U.S. President Donald J. Trump hosts a law enforcement roundtable on MS-13 at The White House in Washington, DC, February 06, 2018. Credit: Chris Kleponis / Polaris
12 mins ago
Fulfilling Campaign Promise, Trump To Unveil $1.5 Trillion Infrastructure Plan
President Donald Trump makes remarks during the National Prayer Breakfast, February 8, 2018, in Washington, DC. Thousands from around the world attend the annual ecumenical gathering and every president since President Dwight Eisenhower has addressed the event. . ISP POOL Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
21 mins ago
Trump’s $4 Trillion Budget Helps Move Deficit Sharply Higher
livewire

Report: Trump Calls Rob Porter ‘Sick’ In Private Despite Public Defense

By | February 12, 2018 7:07 am
on January 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump has publicly defended Rob Porter, who resigned last week as White House staff secretary when accusations of domestic violence became public, but in private Trump has said that he believes the allegations made against Porter, Axios reported Sunday evening.

The President has told several people that Porter is “sick” and that he believes the accusations from his ex-wives that Porter was abusive, according to Axios.

Trump has taken a different tack in public. On Friday, Trump wished Porter well and said that it was a “tough time” for the former aide. Trump also emphasized that Porter said “very strongly yesterday that he’s innocent.”

On Saturday, Trump lamented in a tweet that “peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation” without mentioning Porter by name.

Both of Porter’s ex-wives cam forward publicly last week to accuse him of verbal and physical abuse. At first, the White House stood by Porter and signaled he would stay on staff, but as scrutiny on his past intensified, Porter resigned from the White House.

More Livewire
View All
Comments