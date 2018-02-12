Report: Trump Calls Rob Porter ‘Sick’ In Private Despite Public Defense

President Donald Trump has publicly defended Rob Porter, who resigned last week as White House staff secretary when accusations of domestic violence became public, but in private Trump has said that he believes the allegations made against Porter, Axios reported Sunday evening.

The President has told several people that Porter is “sick” and that he believes the accusations from his ex-wives that Porter was abusive, according to Axios.

Trump has taken a different tack in public. On Friday, Trump wished Porter well and said that it was a “tough time” for the former aide. Trump also emphasized that Porter said “very strongly yesterday that he’s innocent.”

On Saturday, Trump lamented in a tweet that “peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation” without mentioning Porter by name.

Both of Porter’s ex-wives cam forward publicly last week to accuse him of verbal and physical abuse. At first, the White House stood by Porter and signaled he would stay on staff, but as scrutiny on his past intensified, Porter resigned from the White House.