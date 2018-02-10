Latest
Trump Vents About Lives ‘Destroyed By A Mere Allegation’ As Two Aides Resign

By | February 10, 2018 11:03 am
President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday morning about how “peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation,” without mentioning which people he’s referring to.

Trump’s tweet comes a day after White House speechwriter David Sorensen abruptly resigned after domestic abuse allegations by his ex-wife, and three days after former Trump aide Rob Porter resigned over similar allegations.

While Trump has yet to directly address Sorensen’s resignation, the President told reporters Friday that he wishes Porter well and hopes “he will have a great career ahead of him.”

Trump’s claim that “there is no recovery for someone falsely accused” is at odds with his 2016 election win following news of the mounting list of sexual misconduct allegations he vehemently denied.

