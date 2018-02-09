Trump Wishes Former Aide Rob Porter Well After Abuse Allegations

President Donald Trump said Friday that he wishes former White House staff secretary Rob Porter well, despite reports that the President was “very disturbed” by the domestic abuse allegations against Porter.

“We wish him well, he worked very hard. We found out about it recently and I was surprised by it, but we certainly wish him well and it’s a tough time for him,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump said Porter “did a very good job when he was in the White House” and hopes “he has a wonderful career and he will have a great career ahead of him.”

Trump also assured reporters that “it was very sad when we heard about it,” and that Porter, who Trump said maintained “very strongly yesterday that he’s innocent,” is certainly “also very sad now.”