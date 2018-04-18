Trump Pressures Sen. Paul On Pompeo Vote: Rand ‘Has Never Let Me Down’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday applied pressure on Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) to vote for Trump’s nominee to become the next secretary of state, current CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Paul is the only Republican senator to publicly oppose Pompeo’s nomination. Sen Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Tuesday said he was “still waiting for some information from him.”

“I will say this about Rand Paul,” Trump told reporters at his private club, Mar-a-Lago, with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe sitting across from him. “He’s never let me down. Rand Paul is a very special guy, as far as I’m concerned. He’s never let me down, and I don’t think he’ll let us down again. So let’s see what happens.”