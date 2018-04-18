Latest
SANTA ANA CA MARCH 27, 2018 --- People opposing SB-54 celebrate. The Orange County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to condemn the state's sanctuary laws. They also voted to join the Feds in their lawsuit against State of California. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Trump Pressures Sen. Paul On Pompeo Vote: Rand ‘Has Never Let Me Down’

By | April 18, 2018 3:17 pm
AFP Contributor/AFP

President Donald Trump on Wednesday applied pressure on Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) to vote for Trump’s nominee to become the next secretary of state, current CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Paul is the only Republican senator to publicly oppose Pompeo’s nomination. Sen Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Tuesday said he was “still waiting for some information from him.”

“I will say this about Rand Paul,” Trump told reporters at his private club, Mar-a-Lago, with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe sitting across from him. “He’s never let me down. Rand Paul is a very special guy, as far as I’m concerned. He’s never let me down, and I don’t think he’ll let us down again. So let’s see what happens.”

