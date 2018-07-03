Latest
on February 8, 2018 in Washington, DC.
6 mins ago
Rand Paul: Man Threatened To Kill Me And ‘Chop Up’ My Family With Ax
29 mins ago
GOP Congressman Barred From Entering Immigration Detention Facility
34 mins ago
Trump Sends Warning To Allies: Increase Defense Spending Or I’ll Cut Troops
livewire

Trump Mocks Maxine Waters For ‘Ranting And Raving’ Over Threats

By | July 3, 2018 9:37 am

President Donald Trump used his Twitter account on Tuesday to again mock Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) after she defended herself against threats over the weekend.

Calling the congresswoman one of the “most corrupt people in politics,” Trump said she was causing voters to “flee” from the Democratic Party.

Trump’s “wounded animal” comments likely reference Waters’ remarks at a protest against his administration’s family separation policy over the weekend. In that address, Waters addressed threats she’s received in recent weeks, telling a crowd of demonstrators that if someone wanted to harm her, they “better shoot straight. There’s nothing like a wounded animal.”

Trump has been attacking Waters for days, ever since she encouraged supporters to continue to protest and even heckle Trump administration officials, especially when they’re out to dinner.   

A spokesperson for Waters did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.  

More Livewire
View All
Comments