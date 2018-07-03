Trump Mocks Maxine Waters For ‘Ranting And Raving’ Over Threats

President Donald Trump used his Twitter account on Tuesday to again mock Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) after she defended herself against threats over the weekend.

Calling the congresswoman one of the “most corrupt people in politics,” Trump said she was causing voters to “flee” from the Democratic Party.

Crazy Maxine Waters, said by some to be one of the most corrupt people in politics, is rapidly becoming, together with Nancy Pelosi, the FACE of the Democrat Party. Her ranting and raving, even referring to herself as a wounded animal, will make people flee the Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

Trump’s “wounded animal” comments likely reference Waters’ remarks at a protest against his administration’s family separation policy over the weekend. In that address, Waters addressed threats she’s received in recent weeks, telling a crowd of demonstrators that if someone wanted to harm her, they “better shoot straight. There’s nothing like a wounded animal.”

Trump has been attacking Waters for days, ever since she encouraged supporters to continue to protest and even heckle Trump administration officials, especially when they’re out to dinner.

A spokesperson for Waters did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.