President Trump joined his White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and others calling for the resignation of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who chairs the House Intelligence Committee and who has doubled down on claims that he’s seen evidence of collusion, despite the apparent conclusions of the special counsel report.

Congressman Adam Schiff, who spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking, should be forced to resign from Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019