Trump Holds ‘Permanent Separation’ Event Amid Family Separation Crisis

After a week of scrutiny over the Trump administration’s policy of family separation, a practice that was altered by executive order, President Donald Trump tried to change the narrative Friday by holding an event with the family members of people killed by undocumented immigrants.

The “permanent separation” event was a series of tragic stories from the left-behind relatives, telling the tales of how their loved ones were killed, and lavishing praise on Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Most of them clutched head shots of their dead loved that appeared to be signed by Trump. The event took place before a backdrop that emphasized “our borders” and “our communities.”

Using heavily nationalistic language, Trump said that “our citizens” are better than those trying to come in and that sanctuary cities will breed violence, drugs, and death at the hands of immigrants.

Throughout the event, undocumented immigrants were solely referred to as “illegal aliens” by all.

Watch below: