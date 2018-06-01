Trump Says U.S.-North Korea Summit Is Back On For June 12 In Singapore

President Donald Trump came out of his Friday meeting with Kim Jong Un’s top deputy Kim Yong Chol and announced that the U.S.-North Korea summit is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Kim, making the visit to hand deliver a letter from Kim Jong Un, spoke with Trump for over an hour and a half in the Oval Office.

When Trump came out, he fielded questions from a gaggle of reporters, including if North Korea’s total denuclearization was still on the table. “I think they want to do that, I know they want to do that,” he said, adding that a process like this would likely take more than one meeting.

In regards to his abrupt cancellation of the summit last week, Trump said “we’re over that, we’re totally over that.”

He confirmed that he and Kim did not discuss human rights. He also added that he had not yet read the letter Kim had been dispatched to deliver, saying “I could be in for a big surprise, folks.”

