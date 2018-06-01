Latest
Joy-Ann Reid speaks during Politicon at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California on July 29, 2017. Politicon is a bipartisan convention that mixes politics, comedy and entertainment. (Photo by: Ronen Tivony) (Photo by Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto)
2 hours ago
Joy Reid Apologizes For Past Blog Posts After Latest Batch Surfaces
2 hours ago
Pruitt Spent $1,560 On 12 Fountain Pens Customized With Pruitt’s Signature
The Twitter app is seen with an image of US president Donald Trump in the background in this photo illustration on December 4, 2017. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)
2 hours ago
Raising The Alarm: Ex-Econ Officials Say Trump Jobs Tweet Needs Investigation
Trump Says U.S.-North Korea Summit Is Back On For June 12 In Singapore

By | June 1, 2018 2:47 pm
AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump came out of his Friday meeting with Kim Jong Un’s top deputy Kim Yong Chol and announced that the U.S.-North Korea summit is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

Kim, making the visit to hand deliver a letter from Kim Jong Un, spoke with Trump for over an hour and a half in the Oval Office.

When Trump came out, he fielded questions from a gaggle of reporters, including if North Korea’s total denuclearization was still on the table. “I think they want to do that, I know they want to do that,” he said, adding that a process like this would likely take more than one meeting.

In regards to his abrupt cancellation of the summit last week, Trump said “we’re over that, we’re totally over that.”

He confirmed that he and Kim did not discuss human rights. He also added that he had not yet read the letter Kim had been dispatched to deliver, saying “I could be in for a big surprise, folks.”

Watch below:

