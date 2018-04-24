Trump Dodges Question After Calling Kim Jong Un ‘Very Honorable’

During a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump ignored a question about his comment earlier in the day describing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “very open” and “very honorable.”

A reporter asked what Trump meant when he described the dictator as “honorable,” and in response Trump offered a defense of his negotiations with North Korea ahead of a face-to-face meeting with Kim Jong Un.

“I hope that we will be able to deal in a very open and honorable fashion with North Korea,” he said, rather than addressing calling Kim Jong Un himself “open” and “honorable.”

Trump disputed claims that he has already made concessions to North Korea and said that he would like to see denuclearization by the isolated country. Then, after a long tangent about China and his trade policies, Trump said that he cannot predict what will come of talks with North Korea, again failing to answer the original question.

“So the end result is we’ll see. Maybe good things will happen, and maybe we’re all wasting a lot of time, but hopefully it will be good for everybody concerned,” Trump said.