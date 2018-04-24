Latest
SCOTUS Conservatives Show Little Issue With Texas’ Delay Tactics In Voting Rights Case
American flag and Texas flag flying at the LBJ Library in Austin.
13 mins ago
Shutdown Of Texas Schools Probe Shows Trump Admin Pullback On Civil Rights
DETROIT, MI - MAY 3: Barbara Maxwell of Novi, Michigan, a teacher at Detroit's Earhart Elementary Middle School, participates in a Detroit teachers sick-out, the second in the past two days, and protests in front of Detroit Public Schools headquarters, May 3, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. The sick-out forced the closing of 94 of 97 Detroit school districts today. The teachers are looking for a guarantee that they will be paid for the work they perform. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) *** ***
38 mins ago
AZ Governor Pushes For Teacher Raise Approval As Statewide Strike Looms
livewire

Trump Dodges Question After Calling Kim Jong Un ‘Very Honorable’

By | April 24, 2018 1:33 pm
AFP/Getty Images

During a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump ignored a question about his comment earlier in the day describing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “very open” and “very honorable.”

A reporter asked what Trump meant when he described the dictator as “honorable,” and in response Trump offered a defense of his negotiations with North Korea ahead of a face-to-face meeting with Kim Jong Un.

“I hope that we will be able to deal in a very open and honorable fashion with North Korea,” he said, rather than addressing calling Kim Jong Un himself “open” and “honorable.”

Trump disputed claims that he has already made concessions to North Korea and said that he would like to see denuclearization by the isolated country. Then, after a long tangent about China and his trade policies, Trump said that he cannot predict what will come of talks with North Korea, again failing to answer the original question.

“So the end result is we’ll see. Maybe good things will happen, and maybe we’re all wasting a lot of time, but hopefully it will be good for everybody concerned,” Trump said.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Journalist Ronan Farrow attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Ep. #10: Ronan Farrow Chronicles the Decline of American Diplomacy
