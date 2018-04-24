Latest
livewire

Trump: Kim Jong Un Has Been ‘Open’ And ‘Honorable’ Ahead Of Meeting (VIDEO)

By | April 24, 2018 12:13 pm
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint press conference with Baltic Heads of State in the East Room of the White House. On the 100th anniversary of their post-World War I independence from Russia, the three Baltic heads of state participated in the U.S.-Baltic Summit on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been “honorable” during discussions ahead of a meeting between the two countries about North Korea’s nuclear program.

“He really has been very open and, I think, very honorable from everything we’re seeing,” Trump said, adding that he knows North Korea has made a lot of promises in the past.

Watch the clip of Trump via MSNBC:

