Trump: Kim Jong Un Has Been ‘Open’ And ‘Honorable’ Ahead Of Meeting (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been “honorable” during discussions ahead of a meeting between the two countries about North Korea’s nuclear program.
“He really has been very open and, I think, very honorable from everything we’re seeing,” Trump said, adding that he knows North Korea has made a lot of promises in the past.
