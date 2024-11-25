Latest
Judge Brings Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 Prosecution to An End

DOJ Office of Legal Counsel says prosecutions must be dropped before inauguration, Smith's team says.
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 1: Special Counsel Jack Smith announces indictment of former President Donald Trump during a press conference on August 1, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post ... WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 1: Special Counsel Jack Smith announces indictment of former President Donald Trump during a press conference on August 1, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 25, 2024 1:56 p.m.
Updated November 25, 2024 5:07 p.m.
A D.C. federal judge dismissed the Jan. 6 case against Donald Trump after Special Counsel Jack Smith said that the Justice Department had concluded that the federal prosecutions of the President-elect cannot go on now that he’s been re-elected.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan for the District of Columbia dismissed the cases without prejudice, meaning the criminal cases could in theory be revived later. But the difficulty of navigating statutes of limitations, fading memories, and the Supreme Court’s July immunity ruling makes the prospects of Trump ever facing accountability extremely unlikely. Under Special Counsel Jack Smith, prosecutors alleged a wide-ranging, multi-pronged conspiracy to block the peaceful transfer of power.

But now, after four years, Trump has won again. Per the motion to dismiss, the DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel seemingly issued an opinion in recent weeks expanding on its previous holding that sitting presidents cannot be indicted.

Per the filing, the OLC told Smith in response to a request for guidance that the policy against indicting sitting presidents also applies to situations in which an indicted person is elected to the Oval Office.

In a separate filing in the 11th Circuit on Monday, Smith indicated that he would move to dismiss an ongoing appeal from the Mar-a-Lago records case against Trump. He said that he would continue the case against Trump’s two co-defendants in the case, Walt Nauta and Carlos DeOliveira.

Judge Chutkan went out of her way in the order dismissing the Jan. 6 case to note that there was “no indication” that Smith was seeking to drop the case out of a broader scheme of “prosecutorial harassment.” Chutkan was citing another case, but she’s denying a line that Trump has used throughout years of attempts to investigate him and hold him accountable: in the Smith cases, there was no harassment.

Monday’s filings marked the end of a stunning and bizarre series of events without parallel in U.S. history: a criminal defendant won a presidential election, thereby causing the charges against him to be removed. It’s yet another example of Trump’s ability to glide a path through the legal system. In July, the Supreme Court issued an expansive immunity ruling saying that presidents could not be criminally charged for most official conduct. Now, OLC, per today’s filing in the January 6 case, has issued an opinion saying not just that the prosecutions against Trump must be dismissed on account of his election, but that they cannot be held in abeyance — the charges themselves must be dismissed.

Smith ended the request for dismissal by saying that while the Constitution requires him to ask for the charges to be tossed, a President’s immunity has a “temporary nature.” The Constitution, he added, does not require “dismissal with prejudice.” He could always refile in four years, as remote a possibility as that may be.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
  1. Can’t wait for those sweet sweet Jack Smith reports. Especially the classified documents case—what documents did Trump stash away for anyone to read at MAL? Should’ve had the info before the election really but better late than never.

  2. The Presidential immunity ruling by the so-called strict contructionist members of the Supreme Court was (and is) bull shit. It was made up from whole cloth. The phrase “no man is above the law” is pablum.

  3. Sigh. And they called Reagan the Teflon president.

    I feel like we, the country, let Smith down. You know he’s got the goods – he simply ran into too many people willing to put tcf above the law, especially Cannon and SCOTUS.

  4. The OLC memo is bullshit and was made up from whole cloth, too. Rachel Maddow did a really great deep dive into it on her “Bag Man” podcast. The short version: it was written to shield the corrupt Nixon presidency from the even more corrupt Agnew Vice Presidency, when it was clear that the shit was about to hit the fan for everyone.

    The Supreme Court’s immunity ruling built on that and added a whole lot of imagination to get to its preordained outcome.

    Let’s hope Jack Smith goes scorched earth with his final report, but I wouldn’t bet on it.

  5. I need some hope so tell me what evidence you have that Smith will release the reports and at the same time retain the privilege of prosecuting the dotard in four years. All this hoping for some justice takes me to the way back machine and waiting for “Fitzmas” when US Atty Pat Fitzgerald would indict Rove and Libby for revealing the name of undercover CIA operative Valerie Plame for political retribution against her husband Joe Wilson who had debunked their claims of Iraq importing Uranium from Niger for their nuclear project. Mushroom clouds over Manhattan days. Fitzgerald dropped the charges in the end. Very dispiriting.

