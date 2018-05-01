Trump Doc: I Felt ‘Raped, Frightened And Sad’ After Raid On My Office

In February 2017, President Donald Trump’s bodyguard, a Trump Organization lawyer and a third unidentified man raided the office of the President’s longtime New York doctor Harold Bornstein, taking all of Trump’s medical records without any documentation or permission, according to a Tuesday NBC News report.

Bornstein told NBC that he felt “raped, frightened and sad” when the men, including Trump’s loyal bodyguard Keith Schiller and lawyer Alan Garten, seized the documents.

The raid reportedly occurred soon after Bornstein revealed in an interview that Trump takes medication for hair growth. Bornstein told NBC that prior to the interview he had harbored hopes of being named White House physician, but that an aide called after the story ran to disabuse him of that notion.

Bornstein gained national attention during the 2016 election when he classified Trump’s health as “astonishingly excellent.” Asked about that assessment now, Bornstein was candid: “I like that sentence to be quite honest with you and all the rest of them are either sick or dead,” he said.

