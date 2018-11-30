Latest
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, exits federal court, November 29, 2018 in New York City. At the court hearing, Cohen pleaded making false statements to Congress about a Moscow real estate project Trump pursued during the months he was running for president. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
12 hours ago
Cohen, Sater Discussed Giving Putin Penthouse In Trump Moscow Project
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 19: Sen. Lindsey Graham questions U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director L. Francis Cissna during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing June 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony on recent immigration issues relating to border security and the EB-5 Investor Visa Program. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
13 hours ago
Trump Defenders Downplay New Cohen Plea: It’s Just Perjury!
UNITED STATES - JULY 18: Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., talks with reporters before the Senate Policy Luncheons in the Capitol on July 18, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
13 hours ago
Tim Scott Announces Opposition To Trump Judicial Nominee Thomas Farr
livewire

Trump Defends ‘Lightly’ Pursuing Moscow Deal: It Was ‘Very Legal And Very Cool’

By
November 30, 2018 6:28 am

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: