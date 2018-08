President Donald Trump danced on the grave of former FBI agent Peter Strzok’s job on Monday, also calling for the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails to be “redone.”

Just fired Agent Strzok, formerly of the FBI, was in charge of the Crooked Hillary Clinton sham investigation. It was a total fraud on the American public and should be properly redone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018