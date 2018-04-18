Trump Campaign Paid $66,000 To Law Firm Representing His Former Bodyguard

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign paid more than $66,000 to the law firm representing Trump’s former bodyguard Keith Schiller in the Russia investigation, new campaign spending filings show.

Stuart Sears of the law firm Schertler & Onorato law firm represents Schiller, who spoke to the House Intelligence Committee in November of last year. The Trump campaign paid Schertler & Onorato $66,459.12 in January 2018 for “legal consulting.”

The Trump campaign helps pay for the legal fees incurred by several Trump allies and family members, including Donald Trump Jr. and Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime personal attorney who is now under criminal investigation.

Campaigns are allowed to pay for campaign staffers’ legal fees if the issue relates to their time on the campaign. Schiller told the House Intelligence Committee about Trump’s time in Moscow in 2013, though he may also have faced questions about his time on the Trump campaign, as NBC News noted.

Schiller himself started receiving $15,000 a month from the Republican National Committee for security consulting ahead of the 2020 Republican convention shortly after he left his White House role last year, as CNBC reported in February.

h/t NBC News