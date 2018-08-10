Latest
Trump Camp Offered Omarosa $15K A Month To Keep Quiet After WH Ouster

By | August 10, 2018 1:36 pm
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images North America

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman says she was offered a $15,000-a-month hush money agreement to stay quiet after she was fired from the White House in December 2017, according to The Washington Post. The Post cites both Manigault Newman’s soon-to-be-released book and “people familiar with the proposal.”

The offer came from Lara Trump, an adviser to the Trump campaign and the wife of President Donald Trump’s son Eric. In return for not making comments disparaging the President, Vice President or their families, Manigault Newman would be paid to do “diversity outreach” and other tasks for the campaign.

Manigault Newman refused the agreement, opting to make the same kind of statements the campaign likely hoped to avoid during an appearance on the reality TV show “Celebrity Big Brother” and, now, in a forthcoming book, “UNHINGED.”

In a recent statement, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the book, by a “disgruntled former White House employee,” is “riddled with lies and false accusations.”

