Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - December 7: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee about the mission of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on December 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Pruitt Says He Takes First Class And Military Flights Due To ‘Level Of Threat’
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) questions Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as he delivers the annual financial stability report to the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. Mnuchin said the Treasury can extend the government's debt limit suspension period into February before it exhausts its borrowing ability. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
3 hours ago
GOPer Challenging Menendez: Senator ‘Went Into Politics To Serve Himself’
LOUISVILLE, KY-FEBRUARY 12: U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), speaks at the University of Louisville's McConnell Center February 12, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. Schumer, who was introduced at the event by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), was there as part of the Center's Distinguished Speaker Series. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
4 hours ago
Stuck At The Starting Line: Senate Can’t Agree On Where To Begin DACA Debate
livewire

Omarosa: Pence Is ‘Scary’ Because ‘He Thinks Jesus Tells Him To Say Things’ (VIDEO)

By | February 13, 2018 9:55 am

Now that Omarosa Manigault has left the White House and joined the cast of “Celebrity Big Brother,” she has taken to gossiping about President Donald Trump’s administration.

In a video posted Monday night, Manigault warned her fellow “Big Brother” contestants not to pine for Trump’s impeachment because Vice President Mike Pence is “scary.”

“As bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence,” she said. “I’m just going to say that. So everybody that’s wishing for impeachment, might want to reconsider their life.”

“We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became President,” she added.

Manigault called Pence “extreme” and noted how religious he is.

“He thinks Jesus tells him to say things. And I’m like, Jesus ain’t saying that. He’s scary,” she said.

Manigault also weighed in on the Trump administration’s deportation plans and claimed that she had seen the plan.

“The roundup plan is getting more and more aggressive,” she said. “He’s a numbers guy. He wants to outdo his predecessors.”

Last week, Manigault said that she tried to be a force for good in the White House while working for Trump.

“I felt like it was a call to duty, I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him,” she said, before adding that she was “haunted” by Trump’s tweets.

Manigault was fired from the White House in December for improperly using the White House car service as an “office pick-up and drop-off service,” Politico reported Tuesday morning.

Watch the clip via CBS News:

More Livewire
View All
Comments