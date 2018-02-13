Omarosa: Pence Is ‘Scary’ Because ‘He Thinks Jesus Tells Him To Say Things’ (VIDEO)

Now that Omarosa Manigault has left the White House and joined the cast of “Celebrity Big Brother,” she has taken to gossiping about President Donald Trump’s administration.

In a video posted Monday night, Manigault warned her fellow “Big Brother” contestants not to pine for Trump’s impeachment because Vice President Mike Pence is “scary.”

“As bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence,” she said. “I’m just going to say that. So everybody that’s wishing for impeachment, might want to reconsider their life.”

“We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became President,” she added.

Manigault called Pence “extreme” and noted how religious he is.

“He thinks Jesus tells him to say things. And I’m like, Jesus ain’t saying that. He’s scary,” she said.

Manigault also weighed in on the Trump administration’s deportation plans and claimed that she had seen the plan.

“The roundup plan is getting more and more aggressive,” she said. “He’s a numbers guy. He wants to outdo his predecessors.”

Last week, Manigault said that she tried to be a force for good in the White House while working for Trump.

“I felt like it was a call to duty, I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him,” she said, before adding that she was “haunted” by Trump’s tweets.

Manigault was fired from the White House in December for improperly using the White House car service as an “office pick-up and drop-off service,” Politico reported Tuesday morning.

Watch the clip via CBS News: