livewire Russia Probe

Trump Calls Mueller Team ‘Angry Democrat Thugs’ In Latest Outburst

By | August 20, 2018 9:11 am
AFP Contributor/AFP

President Donald Trump on Monday called special counsel Robert Mueller’s team “Angry Democrat Thugs” in his latest outburst against the Russia investigation.

Trump’s latest tweets come after the New York Times reported that White House Counsel Don McGahn has been cooperating with Mueller’s investigation and sat for 30 hours of interviews in recent months.

More Livewire
View All
Comments