Trump Calls Mueller Team ‘Angry Democrat Thugs’ In Latest Outburst

President Donald Trump on Monday called special counsel Robert Mueller’s team “Angry Democrat Thugs” in his latest outburst against the Russia investigation.

Trump’s latest tweets come after the New York Times reported that White House Counsel Don McGahn has been cooperating with Mueller’s investigation and sat for 30 hours of interviews in recent months.

Disgraced and discredited Bob Mueller and his whole group of Angry Democrat Thugs spent over 30 hours with the White House Councel, only with my approval, for purposes of transparency. Anybody needing that much time when they know there is no Russian Collusion is just someone…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018

….looking for trouble. They are enjoying ruining people’s lives and REFUSE to look at the real corruption on the Democrat side – the lies, the firings, the deleted Emails and soooo much more! Mueller’s Angry Dems are looking to impact the election. They are a National Disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018