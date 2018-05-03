Toobin On Giuliani’s Stormy Daniels Comments: ‘That’s A Confession!’

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was blunt Thursday morning in his assessment of Trump lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s interview on “Fox and Friends” earlier in the day: “That’s a confession!”

Giuliani, after a clumsy and surprisingly news-making interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity Wednesday, tried to clean up the mess with another appearance on the network Thursday morning. It didn’t help:

“Imagine if that came out on Oct. 15, 2016, in the middle of the last debate with Hillary Clinton,” Giuliani said of Michael Cohen’s $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who was paid to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.

Toobin pointed out that Giuliani had just made the case the money was, contrary to the Trump camp’s claims, a campaign expenditure. Therefore, Toobin reasoned, Giuliani had admitted to Trump and Cohen’s violation of campaign finance law.

“I hadn’t heard that clip before,” Toobin said of Giuliani’s “Fox and Friends” comment. “I mean, that’s a confession!”

“That’s a confession that this is a campaign finance violation because they wanted to shut her up in October of 2016.”

“That’s why the payment was made then,” he continued. “Which, it was obvious to all of us, but now you have the President’s lawyer confessing that this was a payment for the benefit of the campaign.”

Depending on the level of intent behind the skirting of campaign finance law, Toobin noted, the Federal Election Commission could handle such violations civilly or criminally.