‘Cohen Didn’t Ask’: Giuliani Says Trump Didn’t Know Details Of Payment Until Recently

President Donald Trump’s new lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Thursday claimed that Trump “didn’t know the details” of the $130,000 payment his personal lawyer paid a porn actress before the 2016 election until recently.

“Cohen didn’t ask, Cohen made it go away,” Giuliani said on “Fox and Friends” Thursday morning.

He then went on to claim that $130,000 “sounds like a lot of money,” but actually isn’t for someone who is “putting $100 million dollars into your campaign” and said the payment was made for “personal reasons.”

“This was— the President had been hurt personally, not politically, personally so much, and the First Lady, by some of these false allegation, that one more false allegation, six-years-old, I think he was trying to help his family,” he said. “For that he’s being treated like some kind of villain when I think he was being a good lawyer, and a good man.”

Giuliani also confirmed that Trump “definitely” reimbursed Cohen for the payment— a bombshell he revealed during an interview with Sean Hannity on Wednesday night. Trump has previously claimed he did not know about the $130,000 payment and non-disclosure agreement with porn actress Stormy Daniels, designed to keep her quiet about an alleged affair she had with Trump a decade ago.

On Thursday morning, just before Giuliani appeared on Fox News, Trump tweeted defending the payment and claiming it did not come from his campaign. He also denied the alleged affair.