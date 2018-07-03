Teacher Confronts Pruitt, Urges Him To Resign Before Scandals Force Him Out

Kristin Mink, teacher and mother, confronted EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt while he ate lunch Monday at a D.C. restaurant, urging him to resign before his many scandals force the issue.

“We deserve to have somebody at the EPA who actually does protect our environment, somebody who believes in climate change and takes it seriously for the benefit of all of us, including our children,” she said, holding her young son. “I would urge you to resign before your scandals push you out.”

According to video footage, Pruitt did not respond but listened, drumming his fingers on the table.

Mink wrote in her Facebook video post that Pruitt and his dining companion left the restaurant with a security detail before she had made it back to her seat.

“He’s corrupt, he’s a liar, he’s a climate change denier, and as a public servant, he should not be able to go out in public without hearing from the citizens he’s hurting,” she wrote on the Facebook post.

Pruitt has now joined the ranks of Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and White House aide Stephen Miller, all of whom have been on the receiving end of some form of public protest while out to eat in recent weeks.

Watch below:

