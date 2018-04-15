Latest
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 29: in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by David J. Phillip - Pool/Getty Images)
39 mins ago
Spox: Barbara Bush In Failing Health, Won’t Seek Additional Treatment
2 hours ago
GOP Attorneys General Support Citizenship Question On Census
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 13: From left, Reps. Mike Johnson, R-La., Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, attend a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Rayburn Building on the Justice Department's investigation of Russia's interference in the 2016 election featuring testimony by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on December 13, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago
Gowdy: ‘Defies Logic’ To Attack Mueller Over Cohen Raids
livewire

Stormy Daniels Lawyer: I Expect Criminal Indictment Of Cohen In ‘Next 90 Days’

By | April 15, 2018 11:14 am

Adult film actress Stephanie Clifford’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said Sunday that he expected criminal charges to be revealed against President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, within 90 days.

“I strongly believe that within the next 90 days we’re going to see an unsealing of an indictment against Mr. Cohen for a host of very serious offenses, and I believe, Jake, that is going to be a significant domino that’s going to fall in connection with this,” Avenatti said told CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday.

“I think he can be indicted for bank fraud, wire fraud, campaign finance violations,” Avenatti added. “I think there is a whole host of potential criminal conduct that could be charged. According to his attorneys, the FBI seized thousands if not millions of pages of documents in connection with the raids going back some 30 years. This guy is radioactive right now, and this is not going to end well.”

Avenatti and his client, who goes by the name Stormy Daniels professionally, had previously sued Trump over Clifford’s right to tell the story of her alleged affair with the President. In 2016, Clifford signed an NDA covering the alleged affair that she now argues is invalid because Trump didn’t sign it. Clifford also sued Cohen for defamation after, she said, Cohen implied she was lying about the affair.

Cohen’s home, office and hotel room were raided Monday as part of what prosecutors later revealed was a months-long investigation of his business practices, among other matters.

Avenatti said Clifford is set to attend the Monday hearing at which Cohen will present a client list to U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood, part of his attempt to argue that documents seized in the raids are protected under attorney-client privilege.

More Livewire
View All
Comments