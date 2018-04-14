Stormy Daniels May Appear At Cohen Hearing, Says Lawyer

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer of adult film actress Stormy Daniels, said on Friday that it’s “very possible” Daniels will appear at Michael Cohen’s Monday hearing, according to the Associated Press.

Avenatti also tweeted: “I checked and the weather forecast for Mon looks very Stormy.”

Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, was raided by the FBI on Monday in pursuit of records on Cohen’s $130,000 hush payment to Daniels, who allegedly had an affair with Trump in 2006. Investigators sought emails and other documents on the exchange, which took place shortly before the 2016 election and could thus possibly be considered a campaign finance law violation.

After the raids, Cohen’s lawyers asked on Friday for a chance to look over the seized evidence before allowing prosecutors to do so. The lawyers argued that the raids affected other Cohen’s clients and were a violation of attorney-client privilege.

Federal prosecutors then revealed that Cohen had been under investigation for alleged criminal behavior for months, largely in connection to “his personal business dealings.”

A judge ordered Cohen to appear in person at a hearing set for Monday.

H/t the Hill.