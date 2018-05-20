Stone: ‘I Am Prepared’ For Mueller Indictment, ‘Should That Be The Case’

Trump confidante Roger Stone said Sunday that he was “prepared” to be indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller, “should that be the case.”

Mueller has so far subpoenaed two associates of Stone’s, John Kakanis and Jason Sullivan, according to reporting by Reuters.

“We know that prosecutors have been asking witnesses about you,” NBC’s Chuck Todd told Stone in an interview Sunday after noting the subpoenas. “Are you preparing to be indicted?”

“I don’t know if I’m an interesting person or a person of interest,” Stone began in response.

“At least eight of my current or former associates, mostly young people, have been terrorized by Mr. Mueller’s investigators,” Stone said. “I can guarantee you they have found no evidence whatsoever of Russian collusion, nor trafficking of allegedly hacked emails with Wikileaks.”

“It is not inconceivable now that Mr. Mueller and his team may seek to conjure up some extraneous crime pertaining to my business, or maybe not even pertaining to the 2016 election,” he continued, before adding in reference to a potential indictment: “So I am prepared, should that be the case.”

Stone later said that neither he nor his lawyer had had contact with Mueller’s office.