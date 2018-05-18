Report: Special Counsel Subpoenas Roger Stone Aide

Special counsel Robert Mueller issued a subpoena to John Kakanis, an assistant to Roger Stone, Reuters reported Friday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

The report on the subpoena to Kakanis, who has worked as a driver, accountant and operative to Stone, comes just two days after Reuters reported that Mueller subpoenaed a social media consultant to Stone.

The subpoenas issued to two Stone aides show that Mueller’s team may be narrowing in on Stone as part of the Russia probe. Stone communicated with Wikileaks and Giccifer 2.0, the Twitter personality linked to the Democratic email hacks, but Stone has denied having advance knowledge of the email leaks during the 2016 election.

Stone told Reuters in a statement that he expects Mueller to clear him of any wrongdoing.

“I sincerely hope when this occurs that the grotesque, defamatory media campaign which I have endured for years now will finally come to its long-overdue end,” Stone wrote in the statement.