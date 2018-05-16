Mueller Subpoenas Roger Stone’s One-Time Social Media Aide

Special counsel Robert Mueller issued grand jury subpoenas late last week to a social media consultant for Trump confidante Roger Stone, Reuters reported Wednesday.

Stone hired the consultant, Jason Sullivan, “to work for an independent political action committee [Stone] set up to support Trump,” Reuters reported, citing Sullivan’s lawyer.

Sullivan told Reuters that he “worked on the Trump campaign serving as chief strategist directly to Roger J. Stone Jr.”

The two subpoenas, Reuters reported, request Sullivan’s appearance before a grand jury on May 18 and order him to bring documents and other information, respectively.

The subpoenas, Reuters reported, imply Mueller is focused on whether Stone had advanced knowledge of hacked Democratic emails that were eventually published by Wikileaks.

Stone has denied having advanced knowledge of the Wikileaks publications, despite documented Twitter communications during the campaign between him and Wikileaks, and with the hacker persona Guccifer 2.0. Stone also claimed during the campaign that he’d communicated with Assange.