Report: Porn Actress Claimed Trump Had Her Spank Him With Forbes Mag

Adult film star Stephanie Clifford, known as Stormy Daniels, once claimed that Donald Trump had her spank him with copy of Forbes magazine, Mother Jones reported Thursday. The Forbes magazine in question had Trump on the cover, according to Mother Jones’ source.

The magazine sourced its claim to a conversation between two political consultants — Democrat Andrea Dubé and an unnamed second consultant. The unnamed consultant claimed, in a 2009 email shared with Mother Jones: “She says one time he made her sit with him for three hours watching ‘shark week.’ Another time he had her spank him with a Forbes magazine.”

The story adds to a tabloid-ready narrative that began in the Wall Street Journal and saw its most significant development in a seven-year-old interview with In Touch — published this week in full — in which she said she’d had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Jan. 12 that Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, had arranged a $130,000 payment to Clifford to stay quiet about the encounter. The paper cited unnamed people familiar with the matter. The Journal reported Thursday, again citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, that Cohen had established an LLC in 2016 called “Essential Consultants” to make the payment.

Cohen denied that the encounter had ever taken place, and gave the Journal a statement from Clifford saying the same.

Read Mother Jones’ report here.