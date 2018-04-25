Latest
1 min ago
George H.W. Bush Out Of Intensive Care As He Recovers From Infection
27 mins ago
Trump Thanks Kanye West After ‘Very Cool’ Tweet Calling POTUS His ‘Brother’
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 15: Protesters gather around the stage where Democratic Senators rally to oppose the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and “its replacement with the secretive Republican plan” on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 21, 2017. The GOP has been working on the health care reform behind closed doors with very little transparency on the new changes. (Photo by Astrid Riecken/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Judge Blocks Trump Admin From Cutting Grants To Planned Parenthood
livewire Michael Cohen Saga

Sessions Won’t Say Whether He’s Recused From Michael Cohen Probe

By | April 25, 2018 3:54 pm
on April 25, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

Citing Justice Department policy not to confirm or discuss details of investigations, Attorney General Jeff Sessions declined to say Wednesday whether he has recused himself from the federal probe into President Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

“The best answer for me, having given it some thought, is to say I should not announce that,” Sessions told Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), who asked the attorney general whether he was recused at an Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing.

Sessions assured Leahy that he had not violated his recusal obligations. Later in the hearing, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) asked Sessions if he would recuse himself from the Cohen probe if he discovered any connection between it and the Russian investigation or anything else related to the 2016 election.

“Yes,” Sessions said.

Cohen has been under a months-long federal grand jury investigation, prosecutors in Manhattan revealed in court filings having to do with the legal dispute over a raid on Cohen’s home, office and hotel room earlier this month. Sessions is recused from overseeing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, but it has been reported that Sessions has not recused himself from the Cohen investigation, aside from specific questions he may step back from, according to Bloomberg.

His recusal from the Russia investigation has been a point of tension in Sessions’ relationship with Trump.

Leahy also asked Sessions if he would resign if Trump improperly fired Mueller or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who’s overseeing Mueller’s probe. The Washington Post reported that Sessions floated the possibility that he might quit if Rosenstein was fired in a phone call with White House counsel Don McGahn.

“Senator Leahy, that calls for a speculative answer, your question calls for speculation. I am not able to do that,” Sessions said.

Update: This story has been updated to include Attorney General Sessions’ response to a question from Sen. Coons.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Journalist Ronan Farrow attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Ep. #10: Ronan Farrow Chronicles the Decline of American Diplomacy
More Livewire
View All
Comments