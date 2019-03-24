Senate Intel Chair Calls For Barr To Release As Much Of Mueller Probe As Possible

After Attorney General Bill Barr released his brief summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr called for Barr to release as much from the report as possible.

“I appreciate the Attorney General’s quick turnaround in sharing his summary of the Special Counsel’s report. The Attorney General should release as much of the report as possible, without jeopardizing U.S. intelligence sources and methods or ongoing Department of Justice prosecutions,” Burr said in a statement. “In the coming weeks and months, the Senate Intelligence Committee will complete its remaining interviews and issue its reports on Russia’s attempts to interfere in our U.S. elections.”