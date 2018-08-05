Sekulow: ‘I Had Bad Information’ When I Said Trump Didn’t Dictate ‘Dirt’ Statement

Soon after President Donald Trump admitted on Twitter Sunday that the 2016 meeting between members of his campaign and Russians in Trump Tower “was a meeting to get information on an opponent,” his lawyer, Jay Sekulow, admitted he had “bad information” when he claimed last year that Trump wasn’t involved in crafting a misleading statement about that meeting.

“I was in the case, at that point, a couple of weeks,” Sekulow said on ABC’s “This Week.” “And there was a lot of information that was gathering, and as my colleague Rudy Giuliani said, I had bad information at that time.”

“I think it’s very important to point out that in a situation like this, you have— Over time, facts develop,” he said later, adding: “I agreed to go on your network and others days within being retained on this and had a lot of information to process, I got that one wrong.”

When the Trump Tower “dirt” meeting was first revealed last summer, Donald Trump Jr. claimed in a statement that the gathering had focused on adoption policy.

Emails eventually showed that Trump Jr. had actually anticipated receiving damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russians during the meeting, a fact he’d failed to disclose at first.

At that time, Sekulow claimed Trump Sr. had nothing to do with the initial misleading statement about adoption policy. He changed his tune in June, when he told special counsel Robert Mueller in a letter that Trump had crafted the misleading initial statement on his son’s behalf.

It took months for the public to know the true extent of the President’s involvement in the misleading statement about the Trump Tower meeting.

Watch below: