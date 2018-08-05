livewire Russia Probe

Trump Admits ‘Totally Legal’ 2016 Meeting Was For Clinton Dirt, Claims Ignorance Of It

By | August 5, 2018 9:53 am
WILKES BARRE, PA - AUGUST 02: President Donald J. Trump speaks to a large crowd gathered to see him on August 2, 2018 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. This is Trump's second rally this week; the same week his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort started his trial that stemmed from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Rick Loomis/Getty Images)
Rick Loomis/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump began his Sunday morning with a string of tweets attacking special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe and the news media, and asserting — with some shaky economics — that his trade war has been successful. 

He also claimed not to know about the now-infamous 2016 Trump Tower meeting between senior campaign officials, including his son, and Russians who’d promised dirt on Hillary Clinton. Contradicting his earlier claims that the meeting focused on adoption policy, Trump admitted “This was a meeting to get information on an opponent.” 

Trump acknowledged that his son and other senior campaign staffers met in 2016 with Russians promising dirt on Hillary Clinton “to get information on an opponent.”

He claimed the meeting was “totally legal” — questionable — and asserted he “did not know about it!”

Last month, CNN reported that Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was prepared to tell prosecutors that Trump knew of, and approved, the meeting. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Monday that he didn’t know if Trump knew about the meeting. 

Trump has never fretted about sticking to the facts in these tweets. For one thing, Mueller’s investigative team is not made up of 17 Democrats. And Trump has admitted before that he considers “fake” those media outlets that report negatively on him.

This post has been updated.

