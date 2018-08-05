Trump Admits ‘Totally Legal’ 2016 Meeting Was For Clinton Dirt, Claims Ignorance Of It

President Donald Trump began his Sunday morning with a string of tweets attacking special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe and the news media, and asserting — with some shaky economics — that his trade war has been successful.

He also claimed not to know about the now-infamous 2016 Trump Tower meeting between senior campaign officials, including his son, and Russians who’d promised dirt on Hillary Clinton. Contradicting his earlier claims that the meeting focused on adoption policy, Trump admitted “This was a meeting to get information on an opponent.”

The Fake News hates me saying that they are the Enemy of the People only because they know it’s TRUE. I am providing a great service by explaining this to the American People. They purposely cause great division & distrust. They can also cause War! They are very dangerous & sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

Tariffs are working big time. Every country on earth wants to take wealth out of the U.S., always to our detriment. I say, as they come,Tax them. If they don’t want to be taxed, let them make or build the product in the U.S. In either event, it means jobs and great wealth….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

..Because of Tariffs we will be able to start paying down large amounts of the $21 Trillion in debt that has been accumulated, much by the Obama Administration, while at the same time reducing taxes for our people. At minimum, we will make much better Trade Deals for our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

Trump acknowledged that his son and other senior campaign staffers met in 2016 with Russians promising dirt on Hillary Clinton “to get information on an opponent.”

He claimed the meeting was “totally legal” — questionable — and asserted he “did not know about it!”

Last month, CNN reported that Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was prepared to tell prosecutors that Trump knew of, and approved, the meeting. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Monday that he didn’t know if Trump knew about the meeting.

Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower. This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics – and it went nowhere. I did not know about it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

…Why aren’t Mueller and the 17 Angry Democrats looking at the meetings concerning the Fake Dossier and all of the lying that went on in the FBI and DOJ? This is the most one sided Witch Hunt in the history of our country. Fortunately, the facts are all coming out, and fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

Too bad a large portion of the Media refuses to report the lies and corruption having to do with the Rigged Witch Hunt – but that is why we call them FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

Trump has never fretted about sticking to the facts in these tweets. For one thing, Mueller’s investigative team is not made up of 17 Democrats. And Trump has admitted before that he considers “fake” those media outlets that report negatively on him.

This post has been updated.