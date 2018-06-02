In 20 Page Letter, Trump Lawyers Tell Mueller POTUS Can’t Obstruct Justice

In a 20-page letter that President Donald Trump’s legal team sent special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators in January, the President’s lawyers argued that Trump can’t obstruct justice because he has uninhibited authority over any federal probe, The New York Times reported Saturday.

The letter, obtained by the Times and written by Trump lawyers (at the time) John Dowd and Jay Kekulow, contends that Trump or any sitting president can’t obstruct a federal investigation because the Constitution allows a president to shut down a probe or pardon those convicted.

The letter was reportedly sent as an attempt to keep Trump from getting subpoenaed into sitting for an interview with Mueller’s team of investigators as they probe Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign.

Just minutes before the Times piece published, Trump tweeted a routine attack on the “Witch Hunt Hoax,” before suggesting that Mueller’s team was leaking “my lawyers letters to the Fake News Media.”

There was No Collusion with Russia (except by the Democrats). When will this very expensive Witch Hunt Hoax ever end? So bad for our Country. Is the Special Counsel/Justice Department leaking my lawyers letters to the Fake News Media? Should be looking at Dems corruption instead? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2018

Read the Times’ full report here.