Lawyer Who Attended Trump Tower Meeting Admits She Has Kremlin Ties

The Russian lawyer who attended the meeting with Trump campaign officials at Trump Tower in June 2016 finally acknowledged her ties to the Kremlin in a forthcoming NBC interview previewed by the New York Times.

Natalia Veselnitskaya, who attended the meeting promising damaging information on Hillary Clinton, previously denied that she had ties to the Russian government, calling herself a private lawyer. Her links to Russian government officials has been previously documented, but the New York Times revealed new ties on Friday.

In an interview that will air on NBC News on Friday, Veselnitskaya says she was an informant for Yuri Y. Chaika, the Kremlin’s prosecutor general, even though she previously denied ties to Chaika.