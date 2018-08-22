livewire 2018 Elections

Rep. Hunter Says DOJ Is ‘Democrats’ Arm Of Law Enforcement’ After Getting Indicted

By
August 22, 2018 4:15 pm

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) was indicted Tuesday for massive campaign finance violations. In true Trumpian form, he accused “Democrats’ arm of law enforcement” — that is, the Jeff Sessions-led Justice Department — of having “a political agenda.”  Watch below, or see a slightly longer version on KGTV:

