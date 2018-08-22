Rep. Hunter Says DOJ Is ‘Democrats’ Arm Of Law Enforcement’ After Getting Indicted

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) was indicted Tuesday for massive campaign finance violations. In true Trumpian form, he accused “Democrats’ arm of law enforcement” — that is, the Jeff Sessions-led Justice Department — of having “a political agenda.” Watch below, or see a slightly longer version on KGTV:

Rep. Duncan Hunter, an early Trump endorser who was indicted yesterday, tells KGTV, "This is the new Department of Justice. This is the Democrats' arm of law enforcement…It's happening with Trump and it's happening with me." https://t.co/T3kfNjQmev pic.twitter.com/GpdVrL475d — ABC News (@ABC) August 22, 2018