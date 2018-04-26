Latest
on September 8, 2014 in McAllen, Texas.
49 mins ago
Sen Subcommittee Finds Migrant Kids Often Placed In Custody Of Traffickers
53 mins ago
Jackson Considers Withdrawing As VA Nominee As New Allegations Surface
on April 26, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. The summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un is scheduled on April 27, 2018 at the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.
58 mins ago
Kim Jong Un Will Walk Across Border For Summit With South Korea’s Moon Jae-In
livewire

Joy Reid’s Lawyer Says FBI Investigating Alleged Blog Hacking

By | April 26, 2018 7:55 am
Joy-Ann Reid speaks during Politicon at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California on July 29, 2017. Politicon is a bipartisan convention that mixes politics, comedy and entertainment. (Photo by: Ronen Tivony) (Photo by Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

A lawyer representing MSNBC host Joy Reid said Wednesday night that the FBI is investigating whether Reid’s blog was hacked.

“We have received confirmation the FBI has opened an investigation into potential criminal activities surrounding several online accounts, including personal email and blog accounts, belonging to Joy-Ann Reid. Our own investigation and monitoring of the situation will continue in parallel, and we are cooperating with law enforcement as their investigation proceeds,” attorney John H. Reichman said in a statement provided to TPM by MSNBC.

Reid’s team has alleged that newly surfaced homophobic blog posts were the result of a hack and were not actually written by Reid herself. The Internet Archive, the group that hosts the archive of Reid’s defunct blog, says that they did not find any evidence that their archived versions of Reid’s blog posts were tampered with. However, a cybersecurity expert working for Reid said that he found indications that her blog was tampered with in some way.

An MSNBC spokesperson said Wednesday that Reid will remain on air while any law enforcement investigations unfold and said that the network will let such an investigation play out, suggesting that the network itself is not reviewing the matter at this time.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Journalist Ronan Farrow attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Ep. #10: Ronan Farrow Chronicles the Decline of American Diplomacy
More Livewire
View All
Comments