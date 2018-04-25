MSNBC Says Joy Reid Will Stay On Air Despite Possible Homophobic Blog Posts

A spokesperson for MSNBC said on Wednesday that host Joy Reid will remain on air amid questions about homophobic posts that surfaced earlier this week on her now-defunct blog.

Reid has claimed she did not write the posts and that her team told law enforcement in December that they believe the blog was hacked.

Asked by TPM about Reid’s status, and about about whether MSNBC is conducting its own investigation, an MSNBC spokesperson, who asked to remain anonymous, noted that Reid’s team alerted the authorities and said that the network would let that process play out.

The newly surfaced blog posts that appeared to be written by Reid caused a stir this week. Reid apologized in December for past homophobic blog posts, but additional posts from the same time period surfaced on Monday. One declared that “most straight people cringe at the sight of two men kissing.”

The Internet Archive, which hosts the archive of Reid’s former blog, said Tuesday that it did not find any evidence that its archive was hacked. In response, MSNBC circulated a statement from a cybersecurity expert working for Reid, who argued that a hack had occurred.