READ: Schiff Lists ‘Key’ Witnesses, Documents Left Out By Intel Republicans

The ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), on Tuesday released an extensive list of witnesses, documents and lines of inquiry he claimed committee Republicans had failed to pursue during the investigation of Russian election meddling.

The move comes a day after committee Republicans, led in the investigation by Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX), announced they had concluded the information-gathering portion of the probe and released a one-page summary of a draft report of their findings.

In the one-page summary, Republicans said that they had found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, and that they disagreed with the intelligence community’s assessment in January of last year that Russian President Vladimir Putin had a preference for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Schiff wrote at the top of his “Status of the Russia Investigation” Tuesday that “[t]he decision to shut down the investigation before key witnesses could be interviewed and vital documentary evidence obtained will prevent us from fully discharging our duty to the House and to the American people.”

The document, Schiff wrote, lists “key witnesses” the committee has not yet contacted or interviewed, as well as document production requests the committee has not yet made “from persons and entities of relevance to the investigation.”

Read Schiff’s “Status of the Russia Investigation” below: